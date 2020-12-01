Northumberland County to hold the line on taxes

SUNBURY — If the 2021 Northumberland County budget is approved as proposed, property owners will not see an increase in their county taxes.
The Northumberland County commissioners on Tuesday approved advertising the proposed $82.9 million 2021 budget.
The budget is expected to be formally adopted at a meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
"This budget, if it's approved in 20 days, will have no tax increase for the residents of Northumberland County," commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said during the meeting.
Following the meeting, he commissioners Joe Klebon and Kym Best, and Budget Director Steve Cook highlighted various points of the budget.
Cook said the budget represents an increase of $3.4 million over the 2020 budget.
However, he said no tax increase is necessary as an average of 4% has been shaved from the budgetary allocation for each of the approximately 50 different county departments.
It will be up to each department to determine where the cuts will be made, however Best said the 2021 budget does not propose any cuts to positions.
"We had department heads come in and (we) asked them to re-look at their budget," Schiccatano said. "All of them were very, very acceptable to what we asked."
Best and Schiccatano both noted that the three commissioners worked well together throughout the budgetary process.
Schiccatano also thanked the department heads for working with the commissioners to craft the budget.
He noted that the Northumberland County Jail is among the departments which will see their budgetary allocations cut in 2021. He said the jail will be able to accommodate the cut.
"We are in negotiations with the unions, for salary reasons," Schiccatano said. "We are asking some things of the unions I don't want to disclose right now."
Best noted that the Geisinger Health Plan will not be increasing the county's employee insurance rates in 2021.
"We are fortunate that they did not increase costs," she said. "That's normally hundreds of thousands of dollars."
According to information provided by Cook, the $27.7 million general fund portion of the proposed budget includes $15.1 million in costs for salaries and benefits for non-bargaining and contracted employees. This represents 54.69% of the budget and is a $118,707 increase over 2020.
Millage is set to remain at 30.885, the same as 2020. This includes 25 mills for the general fund and 5.885 mills for debt services.
The commissioners announced at the end of Tuesday's meeting that all county buildings with the exception of the courthouse will be closing to the public, effective Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Schiccatano said the move is not being made because of COVID-19 cases in the buildings, but rather as a proactive measure due to increased cases of the virus in the community.
"In the spring, it might have been rare for you to know someone (with COVID-19), lost someone or had to quarantine," Best said. "Now, it's becoming more common. The indication is this (virus) could become worse in our area."
"Our county is in the substantial risk category," Klebon added. "The CDC, Department of Health are predicting spikes (in cases)."
Schiccatano said he expects the buildings to remain closed until at least Jan. 4. President Judge Charles Saylor will make any decisions he feels necessary regarding the courthouse.
Although the buildings will be closed, Schiccatano said the county will remain open for business. Employees will report for work, and community members will be able to drop off any necessary paperwork at the front doors of each building.
The commissioners noted that a similar process was followed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Similar to the spring, the commissioners said the departments which fall under Human Services will be working in three separate teams. This is being done in order to separate employees so that an entire department will not have to shut down if someone contract the virus and others have to quarantine.
According to Best, one team of employees in each Human Services department will work in the office, another will work in the field and the third will work from home. The teams will then rotate their work locations every two weeks.
Schiccatano also announced the monthly prison board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, has been canceled.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Reappointing the following to the Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Development Services Advisory Board, for terms running through Dec. 31, 2023: Ann Reeves, Connie Tressler, Renee Werner and Dean Williard.
• Reappointing Ed Christiano and Ron Marshall to the Planning Commissioner, for terms running through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Awarding a bid for supply and delivery of home heating oil for various county buildings to Miller Gas and Oil of Shamokin, at a cost of $.295 per gallon.
• Sending a letter of support to Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), on behalf of the Progressive Agriculture Organization and its efforts to garner better milk prices for dairy farmers.
• Leasing a mail machine from Pittney Bowes for Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Services, at a cost of $295.53 per month.
During the Election Board portion of the meeting, it was noted that Wade J. Brown Sr., of Sunbury, is being recognized with Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame Membership. Brown has voted in every election he was eligible for more than 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.