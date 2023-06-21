LEWISBURG — Union County is preparing for a big summer recycling event.
LEWISBURG — Union County is preparing for a big summer recycling event.
The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the former Country Cupboard parking lot, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
“The event is going to be for computers, TVs, electronics, textiles and clothing,” said Union County Recycling County Coordinator Bob Huntington, during Tuesday afternoon’s Union County commissioners meeting. “But we’re not taking freon appliances or anything like that.”
The company being used for the event is Responsible Recycling Services and, after checking with the company, Huntington confirmed that treadmills, microwaves and electronic fireplaces will also be accepted.
“One thing that I tell people who call about the event is that the first hour on Friday is always going to be the busiest time. If you can avoid the first hour on Friday, I would recommend it,” said Huntington. “I also tell people to stay in your vehicle at all times. The company that we’re going to use will have plenty of people to unload their cars.”
The recycling event is free to Union County residents. Huntington said works will be checking identifications to confirm residency.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• An Intergovernmental Agreement with Centre County, for inmate housing for the Union County Jail, for $75 per day, through Dec. 31.
• A memorandum of understanding with Cambria County Prison, for temporary juvenile male inmate housing in the amount of $150 per day.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
