NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday Program of Words and Music from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
Guest poet Jerry Wemple will be reading. A Shikellamy High School graduate, he teaches English and is the director of the Creative Arts Learning Center at Bloomsburg University. Wemple often writes about the people and places of Pennsylvania. He is co-editor, with Marjorie Maddox, of the anthology Common Wealth: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania.
The featured Musician at this program will be Leo Armbruster. Originally from Montoursville, he left to get educated and eventually found himself in Lewisburg, where he has lived for 45 years.
Masks will be available for those needing one.
