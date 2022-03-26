LEWISBURG — "Stock market games" popular in schools nationwide took on a different approach locally this academic year.
The games, offered to districts through the The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PENNCFL) and Brighter Financial Futures, are now offered in quarter-semester and full-semester formats rather than solely the 10-week formats of years gone by.
The most recent rounds of the Stock Market Challenge and the Personal Budgeting Competition began about a month ago. They are sponsored in Union County and surrounding school districts by Mifflinburg Bank and Trust (MBT).
Through the sponsorship, all students from Grade 3 to high school seniors can have access to a personal finance lab, a web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum which includes the Personal Budgeting Game.
Jeffrey Kapsar, MBT president and CEO, noted that the Union County student with highest portfolio at the end of the contest will be awarded a new Chromebook computer.
Lewisburg's Tris West, a Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School social studies teacher, brings his sixth-graders to school board meetings to receive certificates and and rounds of applause.
But West said at the start of the game, students look at how money works through their wants and needs, investing and an entrepreneur challenge.
Competition is held in the classroom as the enthusiasm of West and other teachers is often transferred to the students. He added that most schools only offer such topics in "gifted" classes. But at Eichhorn, the theme is interwoven with other topics.
West said a typical school year includes career and personal finance, studies of ancient cultures and other countries. He added that his oldest daughter, a recent college graduate, was budgeting and planning as the middle school students were seeing in the simulation.
Sixth-grader Clark Nicholls was first place locally in the Budget Competition and fourth in the state in the fall. He said imagining what he would do in real life helped guide him through scenarios proposed in the game.
"There was some (parts) where you see if you wanted to go out and buy dinner instead of staying home," Nicholls said. "I chose the option I thought was good."
Fundamentals such as the news of the day often determine what stocks the students pick in the Stock Market Game. Nicholls followed an energy company for the Stock Market Game. He was doing well with Indonesia Energy Corp and speculated that the Russia/Ukraine conflict supported the price at the time.
West said technical analysis is explained and students even short sell some stocks, betting against a brokerage that the price will go down. Students are cautioned of the risks of "shorting" a stock and that their rent money should not ride on it.
The budget game also asks players to choose how they want to live over an 18-month period, including how to pay bills, what size apartment they could live in and whether they would have roommates.
The PENNCFL Dream On Pitch allowed Nicholls to design a product, write a business plan and propose it in a video. His group proposed "Flex-a-Shovel," a new design of a snow shovel which would allow more efficient snow removal.
An collaborative entrepreneurship cycle recently began which West said was a medium for kids to sell themselves as they pitch ideas.
Classmates Todd Dershem and Colin Beadle were looking forward to winning prizes. West added that Beadle recently opened a brokerage account with some fractional shares of blue chip stocks.
Cassie Banciu, also an Eichhorn student, said she was learning matrerial in Grade 6 which some students don't get to until college.
Teagan Supatina said learning about financial management and running a business could be applied later in life. Learning about ancient, Greece, Egypt and China was also "really cool."
Danielle Dressler, a social studies teacher in the Mifflinburg Area School District, said as many as 150 students play the Stock Market Game. It takes place in economics and consumer economics classes required for high school juniors.
Dressler said a unit is devoted to investments including IRAs, Roth IRAs, mutual funds, tax sheltered annuities and the like.
She said a balanced approach helps students understand how the market works through diversified investments. Whether a student wins "$300,000" in imaginary money is secondary and not realistic.
"Most Americans are not day traders," Dressler said. "Most Americans have a job they go to every day and someone invests money for them in their retirement and they look at it every once in awhile and see how it is doing."
Dressler hoped the game would students would understand economic headlines and why stock prices go up or down.
"I want it to be life-applicable," Dressler added. "That really fits in with the investment unit that I do."
Meantime, Carolyn Shirk, PENNCFL vice president, observed there was much students could learn via real-time investments in the market. The critical thinking skills devloped are needed in life as students enter their wealth-building years.
Sponsorship was crucial for the programs current and continued success. Email cshirk@penncfl.org or call 570-975-5149 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.