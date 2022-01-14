MILTON — Buzz Meachum looked on with a sense of awe as he and fellow veteran Mike Longenberger gently guided 20-by-30 foot U.S. flag up a 90-foot pole, and watched the flag gently begin to blow in the wind.
“Wow,” Meachum said. “That’s a big flag.”
Longenberger is a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Meachum served in the U.S. Navy. Both are active volunteers with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
On Thursday, they teamed up to replace the flag which flies atop the pole at TIME’s Milton Veteran’s Tribute and Memorial Park. Longenberger has led the upkeep and maintenance of the park since its inception 17 years ago.
According to Longenberger, the flags must be replaced every four to six months as they become tattered due to the weather. Each flag costs between $600 and $700.
“Over the years, we’ve had people be very nice and donate (new flags),” Longenberger said.
He and Meachum noted that the tattered flag which was taken down on Thursday will be given to the American Legion, for proper disposal at a flag-burning ceremony.
In addition to the giant flag, the park also features a walkway with engraved bricks honoring and memorializing those who served in the military. Bricks can be purchased for $60.
Longenberger said the cost of the bricks has not increased since the park was created. Proceeds from sales support the upkeep of the park.
To date, Longenberger said 1,210 bricks have been purchased and installed along the walkway. The park was designed to accommodate 4,000 bricks.
Bricks have been purchased to honor veterans from as far back as World War I. Active service members are also honored.
The Milton High School Alumni Association in 2004 crafted the concept of the 1-mile walking tour, when TIME was just being formed.
The tour features kiosks reflecting Milton’s history and are strategically placed at 15 different locations throughout the downtown area.
The walking tour — which includes the park — opened in 2005.
For information on donating toward the purchase of a flag for the park, or on ordering bricks to be placed along the walkway, visit visitmiltonpa.org.
