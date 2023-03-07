MILTON — After failing to approve the Milton Area School District’s 2023-2024 proposed preliminary budget during its February meeting, the district’s school board during a special meeting held Tuesday approved the budgetary proposal.
Voting in favor of the budget were members Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Joshua Hunt, Eric Mosel, Joel Harris and Dr. Alvin Weaver. Voting against were Dr. Stephanie Strawser and Lindsay Kessler.
The vote came after a protracted discussion which touched on numerous line items included in the proposal.
Work on the budget will continue, with the district required to approve its final budget by July 1.
As of the February meeting, the budget set expenditures at $40.3 million and revenue at $37.8 million. It was noted during Tuesday’s meeting that those numbers will likely continue to change as work on the budget continues.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink presented several different taxing options which the board could look to include in the final budget.
If taxes are raised to the maximum 5.6% allowed by law, Fink said the average property owner in the Northumberland County portion of the district would see their tax bill rise by $6.41 per month. In the Union County portion the average tax bill would decrease by $1.71 per month.
Fink noted that assessed values in Union County have gone up, which is why property owners will see a decrease in their tax bills.
By increasing taxes to the maximum, Fink said the district would generate an additional $889,298 in revenue.
By raising taxes by the 2% allowed by law, Fink said the average Northumberland County property owner would see their tax bill increase by $2.32 per month. Union County property owners would see their decrease by $7.02 per month. The district would bring in an additional $444,078 per year.
By maintaining the same tax rate which is in place during the 2022-2023 budget, Fink said Northumberland County property owners would see their tax rate dip by $1.76 per month. Union County property tax rates would decrease by $12.32 per month. Revenue to the district would remain neutral.
Rantz expressed concern with past tax breaks — such as a 10-year tax forgiveness period — the board awarded to some businesses, as well as frustration with businesses which fight the assessed values of their properties.
“We graciously allow these businesses… to not pay taxes,” Rantz said. “To that, I would say shame on us… We could sit here more fiscally sound had we not given that away… We’re not getting our fair share from these businesses.”
Moser said he originally voted against the preliminary budget in order to send a message to legislators that there are too many unfunded mandates passed down from the state. He then asked what the consequences would be if the district would not approve its preliminary or final budgets.
Fink said the district would lose its ability to raise taxes above the maximum allowable index. However, he noted the district was not considering that option for this year. He also noted that the district would risk losing state — and potentially federal — funding.
Through the discussions, Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart indicated the district could look at not filling up to 10 teaching positions in the coming years. He said furloughs are not being discussed, but when positions come open the district should look at whether to fill those.
Each year, he said 10 to 12 staff members typically retire or resign. He noted that not all of those positions could go unfilled in one year.
“We need to make some changes in our instructional structure,” Bickhart said.
The meeting opened with a 40-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
