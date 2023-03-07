MILTON — After failing to approve the Milton Area School District’s 2023-2024 proposed preliminary budget during its February meeting, the district’s school board during a special meeting held Tuesday approved the budgetary proposal.

Voting in favor of the budget were members Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Joshua Hunt, Eric Mosel, Joel Harris and Dr. Alvin Weaver. Voting against were Dr. Stephanie Strawser and Lindsay Kessler.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

