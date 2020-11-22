SUNBURY — The boating season at Shikellamy State Park will end immediately after Labor Day in September 2021 due to necessary repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam that creates the seasonal recreational pool of Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna River.
The repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and is scheduled at a time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions.
Replacing the inflatable bag and construction of a temporary causeway necessitate ending the boating season Sept. 6. All marina slip holders are required to remove their boats from the Shikellamy State Park marina by sunset on Sept. 6. The deflation process will begin the following day and will take approximately two weeks.
During this timeframe the parks docks will be removed. The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near the end of October.
For additional information, contact the Shikellamy State Park Office at 570-988-5557 or shikellamysp@pa.gov.
