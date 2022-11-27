MIFFLINBURG — With hunting season in full swing, many outdoor enthusiasts are looking to make lasting memories of their hunting experiences with family and comrades.
Having the head of the prized trophy buck, or memorable deer mounted is one way to preserve those memories.
"In doing so, it's gonna last a life time," said taxidermist Gordon Young, of Young's Taxidermy.
Young has been in the taxidermy business for 30 years, the last 10 of which he's been doing it as a full-time job.
"Pennsylvania has a rich hunting heritage," said Young. "It's hard to put a price on fond memories, and reliving the experience."
Young said the first thing a hunter should do is to tag their deer according to Pennsylvania State game laws. He recommends making as small of a hole as possible inside the ear of the animal, as deep as possible, to affix the tag. The ear membrane is especially thin on the inside of the ear and can tear easily.
Transporting your animal from the hunting site to where it's to be skinned is also important.
"Try to keep the front part of the deer up off the ground," said Young, adding that. Dragging a deer across rough terrain can cause hide rub and hair loss, which is detrimental to a nice mount.
Young also recommends not cutting past the deer's sternum when skinning it. While cutting to far up the animals neck can be fixed, it makes more work for the taxidermist and in some cases may cost more money.
He recommends starting at the mid-rib and skinning back towards the rear of the animal on its stomach. Then peel the hide back over the body of the deer to the neck, like you would in taking a T-shirt off.
Young said to keep at least 5 to 6 inches of muscle on the neck of the animal if you are butchering it yourself. Young said a taxidermist will need that muscle to take circumference measurements for the foam mannequin to fit properly.
But the most important element in preparing your animal prior to visiting the taxidermist is time.
"The faster the better," Young said, when referring to the time in getting your animal to a taxidermist for preservation.
"Hunters should keep their animal hides cold or freeze them," he said.
Gone are the days of hanging your harvest from a pole or tree for days at a time. The sooner the better is the best bet for keeping the animal's pelt from spoiling. Nothing can be done for a hide that's hair is starting to "slip" or fall out.
Taking a harvested deer immediately to a butcher who's familiar with deer processing is a good idea.
"Most deer processors know how to skin a deer for mounting purposes, and most will have the animal's hide kept cool or frozen until it's taken to a taxidermist," said Young.
He recommends hunters have an idea of how they would like their mounted specimen to look.
"But don't fret about it too much as most taxidermists will work with you in selecting a mounting option, whether it's a neck, shoulder, full mount, a european mount or hydro-dipping the skull," he said.
If a hide is damaged or antlers are broken, Young said they can be fixed. The most important thing is to keep the hide and head cold and get it to the taxidermist as soon as possible.
Young recommends looking at a taxidermist's credentials.
"Do they have a license, are they approved to take deer from a Chronic Wasting Disease management area," warns Young. "Look at their work."
He said their work should appear lifelike. Other questions to ask include how long it will take to get the finished product back.
In most cases, it takes about a year to get a mount back from a taxidermist.
When hunters get their mount back, Young said there should be minimal care involved. He includes moth and bug proofing to a hide during the mounting process.
Keep the mount clean by using a damp cloth and vacuuming the specimen with the direction of the hair to keep it dust free.
The mount should be kept out of direct sunlight, as sun can bleach the color and hair of a hide over time. Don't keep mounted specimens in a moist environment, which can cause mold to grow.
Keeping the mount in a temperature-controlled, dry environment will allow the mount to look pristine for years.
