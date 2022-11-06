WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. recently received donations from two Watsontown organizations to be used for its SafeKIDZ, activities held at its puppet home.
Warrior Run Woman’s Club President Diana Johnson presented a $100 donation to Lisa Derr, general manager, and Donna Bridge, founder.
Following a PowerPoint presentation at a Watsontown Guild meeting, President Roberta Ravert presented a $50 donation to Kingdom Kidz.
For more information concerning Kingdom Kidz puppet home activities and how to receive a free voucher, call the office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday at 570-838-3133, or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.