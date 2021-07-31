LEWISBURG — The Penn Central Wind Band made a triumphant to public performances Friday evening
More than 35-strong, the ensemble performed on the patio of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Its annual "Stars, Stripes and Sousa" concert was scrubbed in 2020 due to restrictions and construction at Hufnagle Park led to moving to a new venue for this year.
Director Bill Kenny, noted it was a full two years since the last public performance of the summer-months band. He said it felt "really good" to prepare for an actual audience this week as the prepared inside the Weis Center.
"We did a small event in my backyard about a year ago," Kenny said. "We did not invite the public and we were very distanced so we could get together and play some Americana just for ourselves.
Dedicated band members traveled from areas including State College, Williamsport and Danville. Kenny noted the farthest-traveled member was from Norfolk, Va. Kenny noted they would be socially distanced at the performance space near the Weis center, as was the crowd of nearly 100 attendees.
The band's program included vintage American marches, including two rarely-performed scores penned by John Philip Sousa. The program also included lighter fare, which were staples on concerts from the early- to mid-20th Century. They included Leory Anderson’s “The Rakes of Mallow” and “Clear Track Polka” by Eduard Strauss.
The Penn Central Wind Band was founded in 1994 and sponsored by Bucknell University, where Kenny has long-served as professor of music.
