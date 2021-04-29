MIFFLINBURG — Gymnastics of a kind took hold early for Madison Zimmerman.
Now a Mifflinburg Area High School senior, Zimmerman said the family was compelled to do something because they were weary of her doing flips off the furniture.
Zimmerman began more formal gymnastic-style workouts at age 4 and competing by age 7. Fast forward to early April and Zimmerman was the Level 10 balance beam champ at the Region 7 Championships of USA Gymnastics.
But earning a 9.5 score on the balance beam did come without a lot of work and almost-daily travel to State College where Zimmerman practices with Centre Elite Gymnastics. Her team was one of many which competed in the regional championship at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
“We practice over 20 hours per week and I leave school early to get to practice,” she said. “Four-and-a-half hour practices every night.”
Zimmerman won on the beam, but also does the other disciplines of women’s gymnastics, the floor exercise, vault and uneven parallel bars.
Training involves movement other than doing the events themselves such as strength work, dance and extensive stretching. Summer practices are even longer, her mom noted, and include yoga and other ways to maintain strength.
Zimmerman added that her peers respect the work she has put into the sport, but some ask why she has not participated in competitive cheer. Others just assume she was a cheerleader.
Zimmerman was with Lewisburg-based Energy Gymnastics until 2016 and LARA (Lewisburg Area Rectional Authority) gymnastics before that. She has committed to Ursinus College and plans to compete in gymnastics at the NCAA Division III level starting in the fall.
Her parents, Nicole and Lee, received credit for taking the young gymnast to practices and meets.
“They were very happy when I got a driver’s license,” Zimmerman added.
When not practicing, Zimmerman said she watches her brother Tanner play baseball for Mifflinburg where he is a sophomore.
