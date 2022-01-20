DANVILLE — Geisinger is encouraging the community to take advantage of ordering free, at-home COVID-19 tests through the new federal website.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests at www.covidtests.gov/ and have them shipped right to their doorstep.
Tests available through the federal website are rapid antigen at-home tests. They can be taken anywhere and give results within 30 minutes, with no lab drop-off required.
