LEWISBURG — Brush up on all things TV, Streaming Shows and Pop Culture and help raise money for the Public Library for Union County with a fun evening of trivia, to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg.
Register your team of four to six people on Eventbrite, http://bit.ly/PLUCTriviaNight.
The registration cost includes one glass of wine for each team member and snacks.
The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Each member of the winning team will receive a Union Cellars T-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to shop in downtown Lewisburg.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefits the Public Library for Union County and will be used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.
