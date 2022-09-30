Milton man charged with attempted homicide

MILTON — Attempted homicide and multiple other related counts have been filed against a 33-year-old Milton man accused of opening fire and striking a victim inside of an apartment.
Benjamin Anspach has been charged with felony counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault (two counts), possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and discharge of firearm into occupied structure, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of weapon, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. The charges were filed as a result of an incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Milton Village apartment complex on Mahoning Street.
According to a press release issued by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Anspach allegedly fired a single shot through an apartment door, striking a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
An officer started investigating after they heard a popping sound while on patrol.
"The officer was flagged down by a concerned resident indicating that someone was shooting in the lower end of the complex," the release stated. "Milton police were also notified by dispatch that a shooting just occurred at an apartment within the complex."
The officer called for assistance from the Watsontown and Buffalo Valley Regional police departments after spotting a man attempting to exit the complex.
"Officers initiated contact with the male, who continued to walk west on Mahoning Street," the release stated. "The male failed to comply with police verbal commands."
Anspach was subsequently taken into custody and allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.
He was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 before Diehl.
Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
