Milton man charged with attempted homicide

MILTON — Attempted homicide and multiple other related counts have been filed against a 33-year-old Milton man accused of opening fire and striking a victim inside of an apartment. 

Benjamin Anspach has been charged with felony counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault (two counts), possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and discharge of firearm into occupied structure, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of weapon, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. The charges were filed as a result of an incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Milton Village apartment complex on Mahoning Street.

