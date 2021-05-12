LEWISBURG — Homeowners in Kelly Township, Union County, may be eligible to receive up to $25,000 in home improvements from the Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Union County Housing Authority and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) are encouraging township residents to apply now to get on the wait list.
Interested residents may call Union County Housing Authority at 570-522-1300 or 800-654-5984 to be put on the wait list.
SEDA-COG manages and administers the program on behalf of the township. The township is the grant applicant, pursuing the funds on behalf of its residents.
Eligible repairs include: structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
Qualifications include: Owning the home or have Life Rights to live in it; meeting income qualifications based on household size; being current on local taxes and municipal utility bills; providing proof of homeowner’s insurance; and living in the home an additional five years.
Additional requirements may apply.
Annual gross income limits, effective June 1, include: $41,000, single occupant; $46,850, family of two; $52,700, family of three; $58,500, family of four; $63,250, family of five; $67,950, family of six; $72,650, family of seven; and $77,300, family of eight.
