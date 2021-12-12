LEWISBURG — Tuesday, Dec. 21 was announced as the deadline to reserve a “Christmas dinner to go or pick up” from the First Presbyterian Church, 15 Market St., Lewisburg.
Reservations may be made by calling 570-524-4419. Organizers request callers leave their name, phone number and number of meals to reserve.
Dinners will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25 from the First Presbyterian Church. Pickup will be from the church entrance on Cherry Alley.
