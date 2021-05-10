MIFFLINBURG — There will be lane restrictions during daylight hours Thursday, May 13 along Chestnut Street, Old Turnpike Road Mifflinburg and Buffalo Township between Forest Hill Road east to Buffalo Creek Road.
A PennDOT crew will be performing base repairs and patching, weather permitting, and motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.
