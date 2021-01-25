LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital issued a statement on the afternoon its COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline opened.
Brian Wolfe, Evangelical Community Hospital vice president of clinic and physician practices, advised callers to have patience as live operators were working through scheduling people eligible in Phase 1A of vaccine protocol.
Wolfe cited a volume of calls which at times more than the system could answer or put on hold. By 2 p.m. Monday, about 1,700 calls were answered, but Wolfe conceded some were not answered.
"It is important for anyone who has been confirmed for an appointment to keep the appointment or call to cancel as soon as possible so someone else who is eligible can receive the vaccine," the statement continued. "This allows for the most efficient use of the vaccine to reach the greatest amount of people in the community."
The statement reiterated the basics of COVID-19 mitigation even after a person is vaccinated. They included facial covering, hand washing, keeping a safe distance and staying home if feeling ill.
Frequently asked questions, including who is eligible for vaccination under Phase 1A, and other information was posted at www.evanhospital.com. The registration hotline opened Monday morning and will continue to be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 570-522-4530.
