MILTON — A fire which tore through a Myrtle Street home late Thursday night is considered to be suspicious, according to Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer.
Milton officers are working in conjunction with a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal to investigate the blaze, Zettlemoyer said.
Emergency responders from across upper Northumberland and Union counties were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday to 410 Myrtle St., Milton, after receiving reports of a house fire.
Emergency services radio communications indicated officers with the Milton Police Department first arrived on scene to find flames shooting from the front of the home.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Zettlemoyer was unable to comment on whether the blaze is connected with the reported search for a juvenile boy, who left the fire scene Thursday night.
Zettlemoyer said the boy was located Friday morning.
Radio communications indicated police officers from multiple agencies were called to the area to help search for the boy Thursday night.
Police were seen throughout Milton late Friday morning, with radio communications indicating they were still searching for the boy at that time.
A tracking dog from the Union County Sheriff's Office was seen in Milton Friday morning. Witnesses also reported seeing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper jumping over a fence along Ridge Avenue.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the Myrtle Street home which burned is owned by Vicki Coup. A tenant, Matthew Berkheimer, lived in the home with two juveniles.
Derr said Coup holds insurance on the home and its contents.
The home sustained extensive damage, Derr said.
"When (Assistant) Chief (Arthur) Whitenight arrived on scene, he found a well-involved front part (of the home)," Derr said. "We laid in (hose lines) from Prospect and Center Street, got a quick knockdown on the fire.
"We made our access to the attic, found another ball of fire in the attic, got a quick knockdown to that."
He said the responders worked well together while on scene.
"Everything went real smooth," Derr said. "The inter-agency (cooperation) between us and the police was phenomenal. It was a pretty smooth operation."
The majority of the fire crews worked on scene until 1:47 a.m. However, he said Milton Fire Police remained on scene until later in the morning, when a fire marshal arrived to conduct an investigation.
In addition to Milton, Derr said firefighters from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, White Deer and Turbot townships, the Warrior Run area and Point Township responded to the scene. Firefighters from Sunbury and Shamokin Dam were placed on standby at Milton's station.
Derr praised the response of the volunteer firefighters, noting that some woke up in the early morning hours Wednesday to battle a fire which destroyed six residences in Northumberland.
"We had 22 (Milton volunteers) come out for the Myrtle Street fire alone," Derr said. "Just about everybody went to work (Friday) morning.
"The same with the Northumberland fire, I got back, got a shower and went right to work, just like the rest of the guys," he continued. "It just means a lot that they show the dedication to the community when they have an incident like this."
Derr added that the chief's staff appreciates the dedication of the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.