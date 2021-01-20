SUMMERDALE — Two local students are among those to be awarded scholarships from the Central Penn College Education Foundation.
Local students to receive scholarships are:
Sabrena Baker, of New Columbia, who was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.
Lindsay Poeth, of Mifflinburg, who was awarded the Tremendous Living Foundation Endowed Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.