State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and arrested Christopher Habegger, 29, of Selinsgrove.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:33 p.m. May 5 along Salem Glenn Boulevard and Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Troopers stopped a 2008 Ford Escape and found Habegger to be under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man was arrested and charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license when troopers found his vehicle perpindicular across a roadway in Snyder County.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:21 p.m. May 10 along University Avenue and Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. Walter Hyde, 79, of Shamokin, was allegedly driving the 2002 Honda and was charged with DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended and summary traffic violations, it was noted.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An unnamed ex-spouse allegedly removed lawn equipment from a residence in Perry Township, Snyder County, and sold it.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 2 p.m. May 1 and 8:21 p.m. May 2 along Heister Valley Road.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 11:13 a.m. May 11 along North Susquehanna Trail at Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ryan L. Klinger was attempting a left turn in a 2013 Ford Fusion when it struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Thomas I. Reichenbach, 57, of Middleburg, police noted. Street signs struck by the vehicles then struck a parked 2013 Ford Taurus.
Klinger will be cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
2-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m. May 14 along West Market Street at South Charles Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Daniel M. Strite, 34, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Derek S. Burkholder, 26, of Beavertown.
Strite will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:40 a.m. May 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Old School Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Nathan W. Harman, 35, of Muncy, was traveling south in a 2019 Ford Fusion when Harman became distracted, police noted, and the vehicle struck a concrete curb. Damage to the right front tire and tire assembly was noted. Harman was belted.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle struck a utility pole at the Shady Nook boat launch, causing significant damage, then fled the scene, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:25 a.m. May 9 along River Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Firearms violation
PERRY TOWNSHIP — State police said Shan Wilson, 43, of Richfield, attempted to purchase a long gun while he had an active warrant out of South Carolina.
Wilson was taken into custody and transported to Snyder County Prison, where he is awaiting extradition.
Corruption of minors
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of corruption of minors involving a 13-year-old Lewisburg girl.
The allegations were made Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2018, along Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County, and originated through Childline.
Corruption of minors
CENTER TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a report of corruption of minors.
The alleged incident was reported between Jan. 1 and May 1 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
HarassmentCENTER TOWNSHIP — Harassment charges have been filed against a 42-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man who allegedly threw a screwdriver at a woman’s house.
Troopers said Robert Eichman drove a Ford Ranger by the house of Alberta Britton, 55, of Middleburg, and threw a screwdriver at her house.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. May 6 at 408 Walnut St., Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two packages valued at $25 and $20 were removed from the mailbox of a Selinsgrove woman, police noted.
The alleged incident occurred between noon April 15 and 7 a.m. April 23 along West 11th Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft/fraud
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers opened an investigation related to an alleged incident at 1:41 p.m. May 10 along Park Road and Chubb Alley, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Athletic clothing valued at $309 was stolen from Boscov’s, troopers reported.
The alleged incident, which reportedly involved a 2016 Honda Accord, was reported at 4:28 p.m. May 10 at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Political signs were allegedly stolen.
The incident was reported April 7 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A victim was allegedly sent a fraudulent $17,000 check and withdrew $5,800 before it bounced.
Troopers said the incident was reported at noon Mary 12 along University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Fraudulent charges totaling $36,000 were made on a victim’s credit card, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between noon March 16 and 8:21 p.m. March 24 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Possession
MIDDLEBURG — A Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped, at which time troopers said drugs and paraphernalia were discovered.
The stop was made April 9 in the Middleburg area, police noted.
