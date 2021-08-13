LEWISBURG — The Gaspipe Theatre Company was finishing up rehearsals this week for a free summer Shakespeare production.
William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Though reservations are not required and no admission will be charged, donations will be accepted at the door.
“The Tempest” tells the story of Prospero, (Andrew Shaffer) the sorcerer and Duke of Milan. Prospero conjures up a storm and torments the survivors of a shipwreck near the island where he has been exiled. Survivors include his brother and the King of Naples (Ben Hartman).
The travelers awaken on a fantastical island where a romantic story also develops as the king’s son Ferdinand (Ian Keefer) falls in love with Prospero’s daughter Miranda (Storm Pryor). Prospero must choose between his own desire for revenge and his daughter’s future.
“The Tempest,” one of the Bard’s comedies, was set in or near Italy.
Hartman, who both appears on stage directs the show, credited Derek Scott for helping out with the direction. Scott also appears as Boatswain.
Due to construction in Hufnagle Park, “Shakespeare in the Park” will be indoors this year.
“It’s made a real difference with what we can do with sets and costumes,” Hartman said. “There is a magic to being in the park of course. But as long as we are inside, our sound is great and our lights are great.”
Hartman credited Stefan Eisenhower, producer and technical director, for coming through with enhancements for the indoor production.
“Ordinarily with Shakespeare it is very ‘low tech,’” Eisenhower said. “This show we (said) let’s experiment and see what we can do what we can do tech-wise to improve on what we would ordinarily do. That’s the fun part.”
Other cast members include Storm Pryor (Miranda), Emily Ayn Bowen (Ariel), William Martel (Caliban), Pete Zerbe (Antonio), Jessica Charles (Sebastian), Katrina Del Vecchio (Gonzolo), Niccdemus Charles (Adrian/Francisco), Nick Buckman (Trinculo) and Ellen McCormick (Stephano).
For the safety of all patrons, including those not yet eligible to be vaccinated, all audience members will be seated with social distancing precautions in place and required to wear face covering masks while indoors.
Visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, Facebook at @RiverStageCommunityTheatre for more information or email info@riverstagetheatre.org.
