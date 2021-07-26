MUNCY — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound in Muncy Township, Lycoming County, are advised of a rolling roadblock that will take place this week, between mile markers 13 and 17, for utility work.
Work will be performed approximately one mile east of the Route 220 north Halls/Pennsdale interchange, near the East Lime Bluff bridge.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, contractor, Tel-Power Inc. will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 13 and 17, while crews pull utility cables across the interstate.
For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 13 and will continue to mile marker 17. Mile marker 13 is the Route 405 Muncy/Hughesville interchange.
For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 17 and continue to mile marker 13. Mile marker 17 is the Lycoming Mall Road interchange.
The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.