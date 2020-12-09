WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition of Advanced Practice Providers (APP) Week, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region recently made a $5,000 contribution to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Health Innovations Program, on behalf of its advance practice provider staff. The Health Innovations Program connects the food bank’s emergency feeding network and consumers served by these programs with members of the medical community to promote health, wellness and nutrition education.
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’ Health Innovations Program and other services, visit CentralPAFoodBank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.