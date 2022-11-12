Marriage licenses
• Lindsay Phillips, 36, of Sunbury and Anthony Smith, 35, of Sunbury.
• Theresa McCarthy Melendez, 39, of Milton and SHawn Woodham Sr., 37, of Milton.
• Tiffany Cupples, 38, of Coal Township and Daniel Jones, 61, of Shamokin.
• Daniel Esh, 29, of Peach Bottom and Barbara Stoltzfus, 28, of Millersburg.
• David Stoltzfus Jr., 32, of Millersburg and Esther Beiler, 27, of Quarryville.
Deed transfers
• Richard L. Grunden and Fay Ann Grunden to GA Johnson Holdings LLC, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Evelyn A. Landis to Joseph G. Sadak and Shirley J. Sadak, property in Milton, $1.
• Jean L. Kovach, Jean L. Yarish and Neil E. Yarish to Ian Hemann, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Victoria L. Robbins and Lonnie D. Robbins Jr. to Joseph D. Robbins Sr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Kenneth W. Martin and Dorothy M. Martin to Lance E. Leinbach and Kimberly R. Leinbach, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Travis Maurer to Keyanoosh Razi, property in Milton, $10.
• Aaron M. Moser and Laura Moser to Jason James Rutkoski and Sarah E. Rutkoski, property in Delaware Township, $243,000.
• Mary C. Byerly estate, Jeffrey A. Byerly co-exeuctor, Donald A. Byerly co-exeuctor and Mary Beth Gajda co-executor to Mary Beth Gajda, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ouida Jo Lewis estate and Angela J. Lewis executrix to Angela J. Lewis, property in Watsontown, no amount listed.
• Diane W. McIntyre to Taylor M. Coote, Jonathan D. Coote Jr. and Ian T. Coote, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Jin Hua Chen and Qixing Zheng to Li Dong Zheng, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Mark E. ilgenfritz and Miriam L. Ilgenfritz to Elmer Lee Stoltzfus, property in Jackson Township, $385,000.
• Hoagland Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Lynn L. Hoagland co-trustee and Carol C. Hoagland co-trustee to Marr Development Inc., property in Ralpho Township, $412,000.
• Rose Renovations and Property Management Inc. to Darlene Johns, property in Sunbury, $150,000.
• Iditia T. Dennehy estate and Michael P. Dennehy executor to Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC, property in Riverside, $475,000.
• Cyle James Schriver and Samantha C. Schriver to Dwayne S. Whitmer and Kathy L. Whitmer, property in Shamokin, $24,000.
• Edward J. Linkus Jr. and Judith A. Linkus to Joshua M. Kalinowski, property in Coal Township, $180,000.
• Raymond Edward Stelma estate, Bernice A. Hamulla administratrix and Anna Zelinski to Enoch A. Zelinski Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John S. Yerger and Linda A. Yerger to David T. Evans and Tiara N. Evans, property in Point Township, $1.
• Joseph G. Sadak and Shirley Sadak to David Dimm and Christine Dimm, property in Coal Township, $259,000.
• Inez C. Williams to Tamimi Enterprises LLC, property in Coal Township, $18,000.
• Steven A. Mowery and Clovena Joy Mowery to Steven Mowery Sr. and Clovena J. Mowery primary residence and asset protector trust, Steven A. Mowery Sr. trustee and Clovena J. Mowery trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David F. Robatin and Kristine L. Robatin to Debra J. Lubert, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Catherine M. Arter by agent and Shana M. Gross agent to Karolina P. Castro Alvirena and Christian D. Alvirena, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Sea Investments LLC to Yaucan Copa Clever, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Emily Rose Stasick to Theresa Boyer and Patricia Shadle, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Jason J. Seedor and Billy J. Seedor to Robert Clews, property in West Cameron Township, $315,000.
• Reagent Chemical and research Inc. to RDH Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $10.
• Jordyn B. Buck and Alexandra Mae Hockenberry to Jordyn B. Buck, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kimberly D. Hughes to Rodolfo Arceo, property in Coal Township, $1.
• John J. Brown and Denise D. brown to Johnny Cruz and Susana Nieves Medina, property in Shamokin, $95,000.
• Scott Carpenter, Wanda Carpenter and Wenda Carpenter to Stephanie C. Scheetz and Joseph Morales, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Joanne M. Cashman to Virginia L. Engle, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Dawn A. Fasold, Dawn A. Santana and Edwin C. Santana to Edwin C. Santana and Dawn A. Santana, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Anh Luu and Linda Luu to Edwin C. Santana and Dawn A. Santana, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joseph P. Mazer, Janice Maurey and Janice M. Mazer to Joseph P. Mazer Jr. and Erin E. Berger, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Diamante Enterprises LLC to SAC Enterpreneurs LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• James D. Shutt and Shelly A. Shutt to Rebecca Delbaugh and Codey Miller, property in Kulpmont, $95,000.
• James R. Fleming and Toni E. Fleming to James R. Fleming and Toni E. Fleming Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Marcella M. Lally trustee, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Fulton Bank NA and FNB Bank NA to Randy Troutman Jr., property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Matthew T. Munson and Heather K. McCoy to David A. Munson and Virginia L. Munson, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mark E. Fryberger and Catherine L. Fryberger to Emily E. Donahue, property in Coal Township, $85,000.
• DRIVE to One Oakes Corporation, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elmer Lee Stoltzfus to Sylvan S. Soltzfus and Susie L. Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kevin E. Malukas, Courtney M. Grabowski and Courtney M. Malukas to Brandon M. Klopp, property in Kulpmont, $120,000.
• Glennie L. Davies to Donald J. Davies, property in East Cameron Township, $140,000.
