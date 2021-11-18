LEWISBURG — The annual Days of Remembrance essay contest began with a YouTube video.
David Jacobson, Days of Remembrance board member, said the video was made by a friend who asked college students what they knew about the Holocaust.
The friend, a Pennsylvania high school teacher, traveled to major universities in the commonwealth.
“Most didn’t know basic facts,” he said of the students. “Those who did were students from out of state which required teaching about the Holocaust.”
One outcome, Jacobson said, was that in 2014 Gov. Tom Corbett signed Act 70 which “strongly encourages” teaching about the attempted genocide during German Nazi domination of Europe.
“They’ve done audits since then,” he added. “Something like 98% of public schools teach about it. Charter schools are not as good about it.”
However, Jacobson said a recent survey indicated more than 60% of individuals questioned still did not know what Auschwitz was.
“Auschwitz was the largest death camp,” Jacobson said. “Over 1 million people were killed there.”
Millions of people, primarily Jews, died before Allied forces liberated Europe and put a halt to the mass extermination effort.
Jacobson concluded there was value in looking at lessons learned during the past, notably during a time of crisis such as the global coronavirus pandemic.
Days of Remembrance essay contest entries for 2021-22, due by 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, should discuss how a population was conditioned to accept human extermination during a crucial period of the 20th Century. A lesson applicable to the world today should also be included by each author.
Prizes will be awarded for first place ($500), second place ($250) and many honorable mentions. About 20 honorable mentions were named in the most recent contest.
Entrants for the Days of Remembrance essay contest will no longer need to print their work to have it considered. Jacobson said middle and high school students can send their essays online rather than by regular mail.
The board, in response to requests, has worked out a way so the electronic entries can be judged anonymously. He was hopeful that the need to print and mail previous essays did not discourage entrants.
Visit www.daysofremembrance.org for details and entry information.
