WATSONTOWN — One person was reportedly trapped inside of a burning home late Friday morning as firefighters from across upper Northumberland, Union and Lycoming County battled flames and plunging temperatures.
Firefighters were called just before noon to 2670 Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports that the home was in flames. Emergency services radio communications indicated a person confined to a wheelchair was trapped inside of the home.
The status of the individual was not immediately available early Friday afternoon. Flames were seen shooting from the top of the home, which appeared to sustain heavy damage.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was immediately on scene, with other troopers indicating the fire marshal was leading an investigation into the blaze.
Firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Clinton Township and Montgomery were among those called to battle the fire. Pennsylvania State Police and Watsontown police were also on scene.
The blaze broke out as temperatures were starting to plunge and heavy winds were sweeping through the area.
The Standard-Journal will update this story as additional information becomes available.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
