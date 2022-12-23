WATSONTOWN — One person was reportedly trapped inside of a burning home late Friday morning as firefighters from across upper Northumberland, Union and Lycoming County battled flames and plunging temperatures.

Firefighters were called just before noon to 2670 Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports that the home was in flames. Emergency services radio communications indicated a person confined to a wheelchair was trapped inside of the home.

