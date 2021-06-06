MILTON — The Milton Area School District’s new athletic complex is starting to take shape to the rear of the high school.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan recently provided an update on the $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a wellness facility.
According to Keegan, foundation work continues on the facility’s new grandstands. The walls for the locker rooms are currently being erected.
Lights for the field are currently being installed.
Work also continues on the concession stand, where Keegan said a concrete apron — where individuals will stand to place their order — has been poured. Plumbing is also being installed in the stand.
The final grading has started on the football field, in preparation for the installation of turf.
In the week ahead, Keegan said a retaining wall will be installed on the south side of the field.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The 18,495-square-foot wellness facility is expected to be completed at a later time.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, of Dillsburg, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
In addition, the board voted to purchase a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
