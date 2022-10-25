Woman charged for alleged false abuse reports

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Mifflinville woman has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly making false reports of child abuse.
Troopers have charged Erica Shaw, 31, of Mifflinville, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Aug. 22, 2020, in Kelly Township, Union County.
Shaw allegedly made false reports of abuse, neglect and possible sexual abuse of two children, ages 2 and 5. As a result, troopers said the children were subjected to unwarranted examinations.
Shaw has been charged with felony endangering welfare of children (five counts), false reports of child abuse (eight counts), false reports (three counts) and tampering with physical evidence (two counts).
She was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg, and released on $40,000 unsecured bail.
