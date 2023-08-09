LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of “Puffs,” an off-Broadway comedy that satirizes the book and film series about a certain Boy Wizard at a School of Magic, but from the perspective of the minor characters.
Auditions will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Performances will be Nov. 3-12 at the same location, directed by Sara Jones.
This is a play designed for 11 actors and actresses, most of whom will play multiple characters over the course of the seven-year story. Performers of all races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities and ages (teen and up) are encouraged to attend.
Actors may attend either session, will be asked to read scenes from the script, and should bring a calendar to indicate any scheduling conflicts. Performances will be November 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.
RiverStage Community Theatre is a nonprofit group dedicated to entertaining audiences with high-quality theatre while creating opportunities for creative teams of artists to develop and showcase their talents on stage.
