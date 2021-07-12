District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey J. Johnson, 27, of Milton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
At 12:59 a.m. April 5 along northbound Route 15 near the White Deer exit, troopers on patrol stopped a vehicle seen weaving and allegedly clocked at 65 mph. Johnson, the driver, allegedly exhibited signs of marijuana use and was charged after a blood draw.
The misdemeanors and two summary allegations will be the subject of a preliminary hearing, scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Mifflinburg.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Ronald H. Parker, 23, of Mifflinburg, was charged with two felony counts after an investigation.
Troopers and a manager at Harvey’s Market alleged that during much of the month of June at a Route 304 location, Parker took about $3,000 from the cash register. Action was taken after video surveillance was reviewed and an alleged admission of the theft to the manager.
A preliminary hearing on counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property was scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 in Mifflinburg.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jacob D. Mast, 49, of Watsontown, was charged with misdemeanor harassment after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 9:53 p.m. June 25, a White Deer Township resident received a voicemail birthday greeting from Mast, who was previously told not to speak to the person.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Mifflinburg.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Micah A. Mincemoyer, 31, of Allenwood, was guilty of improper sunscreening.
• BillyJoel Trumper, 40, of West Milton, entered guilty pleas to failure to carry license and driving unregistered vehicle.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
• Doug Eugene Sam Guthrie, 23, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two felony counts of endangering welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
State Police At Milton DUI
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Bloomsburg man was arrested for DUI while operating a 2003 Miniscooter.
Troopers said Kevin Moodie was arrested at 1 a.m. July 10 along Montour Boulevard and Steltz Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A pair of Watsontown teens sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. July 10 along Route 54, east of Hickory Grove Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2006 Ford Escape east when it left the roadway and went into a ditch. Both the driver and passenger, Jeremiah J. Wagner, 18, were belted. Both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted, and the driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 7:17 p.m. July 8 along Buffalo Road, west of Cooper Mill Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Alexandria E. Snyder, 37, was traveling east in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle went out of control in heavy rain, rotated counter-clockwise and struck a tree, police reported. Snyder was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger, Allison M. Snyder, 41, of Shamokin Dam, was not injured. Both were belted.
PFA violation
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Wyalusing man allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order and now has a warrant for his arrest.
David Sands allegedly violated the PFA at 6:33 p.m. July 3 when he text messaged a 52-year-old Watsontown woman in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
TURBOTVILLE — State police arrested Robert Wagner, 35, of Turbotville, for alleged terroristic threats against a 33-year-old Turbotville woman and a 34-year-old Herndon man.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. July 10 in the borough.
Terroristic threats
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested for alleged terroristic threats at 3:01 p.m. July 5 along International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Michael Harold, of Lewisburg, was arrested. The alleged victims included a 34-year-old Montgomery woman, 41-year-old Montgomery man and a 3-year-old girl, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Lewisburg boy allegedly threw multiple large rocks at the vehicle of Jose Vega, 65, of Selinsgrove.
The rocks broke the rear window of the vehicle, police noted. The alleged incident was reported at 5:03 p.m. July 11 along Fairfield Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Matthew Alexander Kelly, 24, Lewisburg; Edward Joseph Burnham, 26, Lewisburg
• Katrina Ashley Walker, 29, Lewisburg; Paul Brian Schickers Jr., 35, Lewisburg
• Lindsey Marie Dressler, 30, Mount Carmel; Brett Michael Suloff, 34, Mount Carmel
• Emily Ann Hummel, 23, Rochester Hills, Mich.; Benjamin Austin Higgins, 23, Rochester Hills, Mich.
• Christopher Lee Parent, 29, Sunbury; Courtney Ellen Anchor, 26, Winfield
• Larry David Troup, 56, Mifflinburg; Robin Lynn Marra, 54, Mifflinburg
• David Raymond Kalodner Jr., 34, Lewisburg; Lisa Anne Klein, 38, Lewisburg
• David Lawrence Smith, 22, Port Matilda; Katherine Faith Allred, 21, Winfield
• Jonathan Good Reiff, 21, Mount Joy; Andrea Faye Garman, 21, Mifflinburg
• DaCarla Ann Sones, 51, Milton; Larry William Dobson Jr., 49, Sunbury
• Amanda Leigh Saldukas, 35, Weatherly; Joseph John Downey, 31, Weatherly
• Brian Matthew Seward, 37, Lewisburg; Daniel Marie Klock, 35, Lewisburg
• Stacy Lynn Shaffer, 35, Millmont; Drew Aaron Tingley, 33, Millmont
• David Benjamin Beiler, 27, Millmont; Jessica Lynn Zimmerman, 28, Lewisburg
• Aubin Luis Garcia Johnson, 24, Milton; Shaylyn Gail Force, 21, Milton
• William Ray Martin, 30, Liberty; Heather Sue Smitty, 28, Mifflinburg
• Michael Joseph Payne, 34, Malvern; Janna Bond, 34, Lewisburg
• Jennifer Annette Blake, 57, Mifflinburg; David Paul Deivert, 58, Mifflinburg
• Michael Roy Casterlin Jr., 24, Lewisburg; Dakota Rose Sholly, 24, Lewisburg
• Lealan Horning Reiff, 20, Millmont; Katie Weaver Hoover, 20, Mifflinburg
• Lisa Marie Ellis, 38, Mifflinburg; Alicia Kay Graybill, 35, Mifflinburg
• Tyler Scott Clayton, 22, New Columbia; Sarina Alisson Lauchle, 21, New Columbia
• Michael Robert Marvin, 54, Lewisburg; Erika Ann Moser, 47, Lewisburg
• Hanna Clara Neff-Ertzberger, 20, Butler; Brandon Tyler Thomas, 21, New Columbia
Divorces granted
• Alicia M. Heimbach, Matthew E. Heimbach, 5 years
• Debra T. Moss, Harry M. Moss, 16 years
• Mistie Gabel, Ryan Gabel, 5 years
• Jeffrey Heimbach, Annette Heimbach, 30 years
• Kari Ann Walls, Dalton J. Walls, 2 years
• Gary Kendirelli Sr., Sherri Kendirelli, 18 years
• Eric Anslinger, Porsche Anslinger, 11 years
• Terel A. Foster, Susan B. Foster, 23 years
• Christie L. Brosius-Hunter, Lynn G Hunter, 16 years
Deed transfers
• Daniel J.. Wolleben, Megan A. Wolleben to Patrick Gillan, Katherine Ward, property in Lewisburg, $230,000.
• Elizabeth A. Divers to David A. Ashton, Stephanie L. Ashton, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Guiseppa Mazzamuto to Charles A. Kupsis, Kay M. Kupsis, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Judith E. Parady, Lawrence David Parady estate to Antonio Richard, property in West Buffalo Township, $120,000.
• Rodney A. Reitenbach to Rodney A. Reitenbach, Brenda L. Reitenbach, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery, Donna E. Sullivan, Michael J. Sullivan to Carl R. Emery, Carly Andy Emery, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Aaron Z. Peachey, Fannie L. Peachey to Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R. Stoltzfgus, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert M. Sauers, Shirley A. Sauers to Robert M. Sauers, Shirely A. Sauers, property n East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven P. Myers trustee, Jennifer L. Haga trustee, Myers irrevocable grantor trust to Patricia J. Starr, Jason Starr, property in Gregg Township, $130,000.
• Bethany Thone agent, Rodney E. Snyder by agent, Jennifer Snyder agent to Brian S. Zimmerman, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Carol E. Erdley to Carol E. Erdley, Michelle R. Marks, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Terry L. Cooper, Linda L. Cooper to Caleb B. Thomas, Kerri N. Thomas, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Laurie A. Glowatski to Jesse R. Scheimreif, Christina I. Schreimreif, property in East Buffalo Township, $236,000.
• William E. Goss to Kenneth T. Goss trustee, Goss irrevocable family trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• William E. Goss to Kenneth T. Goss trustee, William E. Goss irrevocable family trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Scott M. Styers to Austin Styers, Madison Styers, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Gemberling, Gary E. Gemberling to Platinum and Premier Property LLC, property in Limestone Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.