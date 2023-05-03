State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Andi Sammons, 23, of Dover, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted by troopers at 11:19 a.m. April 17 at Route 11 and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A-1 Towing reported the theft of a 2018 Kawasaki from its lot.
The theft was reported at 8:38 a.m. May 1 along Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Nyjaya Fields, 25, of Pittston, was charged as the result of an alleged altercation with a 45-year-old Red Lyon woman.
The incident occurred at 2:05 a.m. April 28 in the lobby of Quality Inn, 613 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash which occurred at 7:51 p.m. April 11 along Interstate 180, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Yahushea Hill, 23, of Williamsport, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail after Hill dropped a cup of pudding.
Hill sustained a suspected minor injury, while troopers said passenger Samuel Jones, 28, of Williamsport, sustained injuries of unknown severity. Hill was cited with careless driving.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a safe from Super Shoes.
The incident occurred at 4:27 a.m. April 19 at 2929 Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
LOGANTON — Sugar Valley Community Fire Company, Loganton, reported being deceived out of $8,880.
Troopers said someone created fraudulent checks using the fire company’s bank account information, withdrawing $8,800 from the department’s account.
The incidents occurred between March 23 and March 30 on West Anthony Street, Loganton.
LOGANTON — A 13-year-old Jersey Shore girl and a 13-year-old Mill Hall girl have been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 11:58 a.m. April 27 along East Main Street, Loganton.
