LEWISBURG — Conditional use provisions for a townhouse project along Hazel Tree Alley were approved Tuesday night by Lewisburg Borough Council, without a dissenting voice.
Walnut Buildings LLC will need to comply with 13 conditions to continue development of what was once a greenhouse. Construction of approved first phase units along St. Anthony Street at Hazel Tree Alley began earlier this year.
The conditions for Derrstown Village Phase II ranged from adding a stop sign on Hazel Tree Alley at St. Anthony Street and designating part of the site as a meadow land to provisions for shade trees and establishment of a homeowner’s association.
Plans for the second phase attracted neighbors and other borough residents to a conditional use hearing earlier this month. The belief that the additional building would not allow proper drainage for the area not far from a creek was among the concerns.
Fliers posted in the area of the development also encouraged neighbors to attend the Tuesday night meeting.
Elena Machado, a North Second Street resident, suggested adding additional conditions in line with the borough comprehensive plan. Among them, all impervious coverage at the site be made of porous asphalt, additions of flood control landscaping and additions of rain gardens. Vehicular provisions of the plan could also be improved.
Kathy Kristjanson-Gural, of North Second Street, called for the developer to demonstrate in good faith that pedestrian safety and rainwater plans were viable before more townhouses were built. A “subset of borough council” and an “ad-hoc neighborhood advisory council” were suggested as forums for the developer.
Ellen Herman, of North Second Street, presented a petition with 51 signatures which objected to the expansion to 12 units.
Council Member Jordi Comas admitted that testimony to date has been wide ranging and useful. However, he supported the conditional use provisions as suitable to address legitimate concerns at the government level and among residents.
Marlene Lira, also a council member, added that provisions for widening Hazel Tree Alley and an additional sidewalk were worthy of support. But she noted that discussion with the public could be improved so that citizens and council members understand what really matters when a project is reviewed.
Steve Beattie, community development and grants manager, said it was likely that a discussion of porous pavements could be had in the future. But to date, landscapers and contractors providing the new service were apparently not available.
“I’d like to see the borough council head in that direction in the future,” Beattie concluded. “But with this application, we are not necessarily there.”
Council awarded a $44,973.02 contract to a Lock Haven company at its most recent meeting.
Masters Excavating LLC was approved for a Brown Avenue storm water improvement and “green” infrastructure project. The contract will be covered by federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to replace public sector funding lost due to the pandemic.
Final design plans for a storm water improvement project on St. Anthony Street were approved to be released for bid. It will include storm water improvements on Chestnut Tree Alley.
A plan whereby Siam Cafe would connect rear property improvements with the borough-owned portion of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) was also approved. The action was taken with the understanding that an easement/license agreement would be executed before construction.
HARB (Historical Architecture Review Board) certificates of appropriateness were acknowledged for Bluebird Atelier at 217-223 Market St. (sign), John Allocca, 60 S. Second St. (exterior steps) and Robert Dewar, 236 S. Third St. (garage and renovations).
