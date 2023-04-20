LEWISBURG — Two candidates are vying in the May 16 municipal primary to win the Republican nomination for Union County district attorney.
Brian Kerstetter and Robyn Zenzinger are facing off against one another in a race which will determine whose name appears on the ballot in the November general election. No Democrats are on the ballot.
Current District Attorney D. Peter Johnson is retiring at the end of the year, and not seeking re-election.
The position pays $211,495 per year, according to the Union County Department of Human Resources.
Kerstetter has been an attorney in Lewisburg for the past 22 years, and is currently the first assistant district attorney. Zenzinger is Northumberland County’s first assistant district attorney. Her family moved to Union County in 1987.
Kerstetter believes there is a drug problem in Union County.
“One of the toughest challenges facing Union County is not only the delivery, but also the use of controlled substances,” he said. “I believe most of the crimes which occur in Union County involve drugs in some way.”
He said the drug problem needs to be treated through the Drug Court System, which Union County already has in place.
“We also need to punish the dealers who are spreading the poison throughout Union County,” Kerstetter said. “If we can take care of the drug problem then we can take care of the other crime issues that we face here in Union County. We are not going to play catch and release with criminals.”
He said violent crime is increasing in the county.
“I don’t think it’s as bad as some other counties and we pride ourselves in that,” Kerstetter said. “I don’t have a whole lot of tolerance for violent crime in our area.”
Zenzinger believes Union County “doesn’t have a lot of violent crime.
“Union County is a wonderful place and we need to keep it that way,” she said. “I think being a tough prosecutor and having a tough District Attorney’s Office will deter violent crime and those who commit the crime.
“I don’t like what I see happening in other counties, that’s why I have focused my career on being a tough prosecutor,” she said.
“Each case is its own entity. However, I believe a strong district attorney and District Attorney’s Office. I intend to run a tough office.”
Zenzinger doesn’t believe it’s a problem that the county only has a full-time district attorney, and part-time assistants.
“I currently have a case load of 370 cases, I’ve dealt out over 600 convictions in Northumberland County and have closed out over 900 cases and overseeing trials,” she said. “I’m very used to being busy.”
Like Zenzinger, Kerstter is also OK with being the only full-time prosecutor in the office.
“I think the DA... should be a full-time job,” he said. “Back when Gov. Rendell made DA’s full-time I was all for that. It’s going to mean I will close my private practice of 23 years, but it’s something I want to do, do it well, and do it full-time.”
Among the other issues facing Union County, Kerstetter noted that the county spends “thousands of dollars each year” housing inmates at facilities outside of the county, due to a lack of beds in the Union County Jail.”
Zenzinger believes a district attorney must be fiscally responsible.
“I’m committed to fiscal discipline within the District Attorney’s Office,” she said.
