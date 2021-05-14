Embeck to lead South Williamsport PD

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 21-year veteran of the Milton Police Department has been tapped to lead the South Williamsport Police Department.
According to media reports, South Williamsport Borough Council this week approved hiring Milton Cpl. Dan Embeck as the next South Williamsport police chief.
Embeck, who will reportedly start his duties July 1, will be paid $85,000.
His resignation has not yet come before Milton Borough Council, although council just met Wednesday, May 13.
The Milton Police Department recently posted on its Facebook page that it is accepting applications for an eligibility list which the department will draw from as full-time officer positions become available within the department.
