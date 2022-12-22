MILTON — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 — the Route 254/Limestoneville exit — and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in travel.
