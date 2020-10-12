WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Vwaire Orhurhu, MD, MPH, to its Pain Management team.
Orhurhu received his medical degree from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minn., and master’s in public health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. He completed his residencies in general surgery with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston, and anesthesiology with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, and a chronic pain fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Orhurhu will see patients at UPMC Pain Management, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, and UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, First Floor, Lewisburg, when it opens in November.
UPMC Specialty Care in Lewisburg will be a multi-specialty clinic offering cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pain management and urology. It is one of three new UPMC facilities in Lewisburg. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road, and UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg opened in October.
