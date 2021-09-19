Girls soccer
Milton 10
NP-Mansfield 0
BLOSSBURG — Janae Bergey tallied four goals and Alexis beaver added a pair as Milton throttled North Penn-Mansfield Saturday in Blossburg.
Mackenzie Lopez, Leah Walter, ALaura Foust and Maddi Zeibler added goals. Walter had a pair of assists and Lily Batman, Lopez, Lauryn Aunkst, Zeibler, Ryen Roush and Alayna Chappell each had helpers.
Mo Reiner and Kiera Nickles pitched the shutout, each tallying one save.
Milton (6-0) is back in action Monday evening at Hughesville.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 3
Camp Hill 0
LEWISBURG — Alfred Romano had a pair of first-half goals as Lewisburg blanked visiting Camp Hill Saturday.
Ian McKinney had the final Lewisburg tally, unassisted. Eddie Monaco and Philip Permyashkin had assists on Romano’s goal.
Lewisburg is 5-0 and back in action Tuesday at Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg 3, Camp Hill 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
Scoring
1st half: (L) Alfred Romano, assist Eddie Monaco, 35:27; (L) Romano, assist Philip Permyashkin, 18:22
2nd half: (L) Ian McKinney, unassisted, 27:38
Shots: Lewisburg 13, Camp Hill 4
Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 4. Camp Hill (Geoffery Harper) 9
Corners: Lewisburg 2, Camp Hill 1
JV game: 0-0
Central Columbia 2
Warrior Run 1 (OT)
ALMEDIA — Tanner Polcyn found net for the Defenders, but Central Columbia took the overtime victory Saturday in Columbia County.
Warrior Run is home against Milton on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford Tournament
ROME — Meadowbrook Christian School split a pair Saturday at the Northeast Bradford Tournament, falling in game one to Bloomsburg, then topping the hosts later.
Luke Osman scored on an assist from Grant Williams in game one.
The Lions got a hat trick from Osman in game two. Williams, and Jacob Reed also found net for the Lions. Gavin Millett had an assist in the second game.
Bloomsburg 5, Meadowbrook Christian 1
Scoring
1st half: B — Ahmed Elbetagy, assist Tristan Dobbins, 31:30; B — Cody Long, unassisted, 25:59; B — Elbetagy, unassisted, 17:25; MCS — Luke Osman, assist Grant Williams, 1:46.
2nd half: B — Elbetagy, unassisted, 21:07; B — Max Decker, unassisted, 14:34.
Shots: Bloomsburg 13, Meadowbrook 3
Corners: Bloomsburg 4, Meadowbrook 4
Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 8 (Michael Eager); Bloomsburg 2 (Francis Curran).
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Northeast Bradford 1
Scoring
1st half: MCS — 0sman, unassisted, 23:52; MCS — 0sman, assist Gavin Millett, 12:46; NEB -Brandon Kuhn, unassisted, 9:07; MCS — Williams, unassisted, 7:54.
2nd half: MCS — 0sman, assist Millett, 38:46; MCS — Jacob Reed, unassisted, 11:13.
Shots: MCS 7, NEB 4
Corners: NEB 2, MCS 1
Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Eager); Northeast Bradford 2 (Garrett Cooper).
Field hockey
Lewisburg 5
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Avery Mast and Maddie Redding provided all the scoring Lewisburg would need in the second quarter as the Dragons rolled at Shikellamy.
Mast was assisted by Emma Terry and Redding by Siena Brazer. Whitney Berge, Brazier and Rylee Dyroff added unassisted second-half goals for the Dragons.
Lewisburg is back in action today at Midd-West.
Lewisburg 5, Shikellamy 0
at Shikellamy
2nd quarter: L — Avery Mast, assist Emma Terry, 9:44; L — Maddie Redding, assist Siena Brazier, 4:52.
3rd quarter: L — Whitney Berge, unassisted, 4:12; L — Brazier, unassisted, 0:02.
4th quarter: L — Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 12:15.
Shots: Lewisburg 18, Shik 0
Corners: Lewisburg 16, Shik 1
Saves: Lewisburg 0; Shikellamy 13 (Reagan Wiest).
Bloomsburg 6
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Leigh Marks rattled the cage for the Wildcats.
Lilee Dorman had 28 saves for the Wildcats.
Bloomsburg 6, Mifflinburg 1
at Miffinburg
2nd quarter: B — Madison Morris, assist Andi Gutshall, 7:39.
3rd quarter: B — Gracie Brosious, assist Gutshall, 12:38; B — Alayna Lovelace, assist Brosious, 3:04.
4th quarter: B — Morris, unassisted, 14:13; B — Gutshall, unassisted, 5:33; B — Morris, unassisted, 3:39; M — Lehlgh Marks, unassisted, 2:32.
Shots: Bloomsburg 35, Mifflinburg 3
Corners: Bloomsburg 15, Mifflinburg 0
Saves: Bloomsburg 1 (Hailey Leisering); Mifflinburg 28 (Lilee Doman).
Golf
Milton 192
Warrior Run 197
MILTON — Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb carded a 36 to lead all golfers, but it was Milton that took the team victory Friday at Wynding Brook Golf Course, Milton.
Cade Wirnsberger shota 44, Isaiah Day a 45, Brayden Gower a 49 and Logan Shrawder a 54 to pace the Black Panthers to victory.
Mason Sheesly fired a 51, Kailyn Watson a 54 and Reagan Campbell a 56 to pace the Defenders.
Lewisburg 161
Central Mountain 162
LEWISBURG — Nick Mahoney fired a 37 and Will Gronlund a 29 to pace the Green Dragons in a win over Central Mountain Friday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Sean Kelly shot a 41 and Ava Markunas a 44 for the Dragons.
Central Mountain got a pair of 40s from Griffin Walizer and Brayden Blackwell.
