WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is accepting grant applications through the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund from nonprofits that serve Upper Northumberland County.
Grants and scholarships from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are made possible by the gifts of Josephine Smith.
Charitable dollars are available through a competitive process to nonprofits with programs or projects that benefit individuals that reside within the geographic boundaries of the Warrior Run School District.
The Fund has $153,000 available to grant for programs or projects that will begin in the spring. Preference is given to the following organizations as outlined in Smith’s will: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. Additionally, any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District is permitted to apply.
Online application submissions will be accepted through Jan. 2. Visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.fcfpartnership.org and click on "Apply Here" to create an online user profile and access the application.
For additional information contact the director of grantmaking at 570-321-1500.
