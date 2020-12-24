LEWISBURG — Preparations for temperature shifts and rainfall followed this week’s snow removal effort in Lewisburg.
Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said crews would be out again in the morning to clear remaining snow from streets usually cleaned on Thursday. Progress has been noted daily in the effort which Lowthert called successful.
“We tried to get as much of them cleared around cars as we possibly could,” Lowthert said. “So I suspect it will be a very brief time (Thursday) morning when we tried to pick up some of those streets like St. Louis where we weren’t able to get every spot.”
Borough areas to the west of Route 15 were checked on Wednesday afternoon for snow or ice which could prevent drainage of up to 2 inches of rainfall predicted. The need for clearing of inlets by citizens was downplayed.
“We’re very comfortable right now with all the inlets on the east side of (Route 15),” Lowthert said. “The inlets on the west side (were) checked (Wednesday) afternoon. I suspect we’ll be all ready to when the rain starts.”
North 15th Street near the Community Park was the most reliably flooded area in the borough, Lowthert observed. Barricades would be readied there in case of high water.
Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Beattie was also keeping eye on forecasts. Nighttime temperatures capable of freezing standing water were also predicted.
