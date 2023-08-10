LEWISBURG — A Union County memory center which employed two individuals recently charged with abusing patients is now operating under the terms of “a first provisional license,” according to a letter posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website.

The letter dated Aug. 4 states that certificate of compliance for Heritage Springs Memory Care has been revoked with a first provisional license being issued in its place until the facility presents an acceptable plan to correct inspection violations found.

