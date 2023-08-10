LEWISBURG — A Union County memory center which employed two individuals recently charged with abusing patients is now operating under the terms of “a first provisional license,” according to a letter posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website.
The letter dated Aug. 4 states that certificate of compliance for Heritage Springs Memory Care has been revoked with a first provisional license being issued in its place until the facility presents an acceptable plan to correct inspection violations found.
“If a violation is not corrected and full compliance with the regulation has not been achieved… a fine will be assessed and an invoice will be mailed,” the letter states. “The invoice will contain the right to appeal the fine.”
According to the documentation, the facility was ordered to create a staff/support plan.
The documents state one staff member worked for approximately 12 hours during one shift.
“In the event of an emergency, the home does not have enough staff to meet the needs of the residents,” the report states.
On July 28, documentation indicates the facility issued a plan of correction requiring at least two staff members to be scheduled for a night shift.
As of June 21, the documents state Heritage Springs said three staff members were scheduled to work during third shift.
As of Aug. 2, the Department of Human Services said this procedure was not implemented.
Recently, a lawsuit seeking at least $125,000 in restitution was filed in Union County against Heritage Springs, on behalf of plaintiffs Alice K. Longenberger and her daughter, Lynn Fiedler. The suit was filed by the law form of Murray, Stone and Wilson, of West Conshohocken.
The lawsuit was filed following recent charges brought against Madison Cox and the 17 year old, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Dec. 13 and April 18 as the two worked at the facility.
Cox has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care, as the result of a series of alleged incidents in which the two are accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.
The lawsuit demands a trial by jury.
Cox is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the criminal charges. It's scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.