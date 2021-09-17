MIFFLINBURG — Participants in a weekend demonstration of traditional building crafts were asked to leave their power tools at home.
The sessions led by Frank Stroik will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St., Mifflinburg.
Stroik, of the Country Homestead in Kreamer, said they will put together a small version of a king post porch roof truss with mortise and tenon joints.
Mortise and tenon joints use pieces of wood shaped to interlock without nails. They have been fashioned for hundreds of years and are known for strength and stability.
Chisels, saws, hand drills and boring tools will be used, but no power tools.
Stroik explained they will also shave tapered shingles during the three days as it was done in the 19th Century. The shingle is shaped, beveled and punched with a single hole before being attached to a roof with a single nail.
Red oak shingles have proven through the years to work well due to the way they swell and provide better coverage.
“They found that red oak shingles get wet and dry out,” Stroik said. “The cell structure is wider. White oak tends to warp.”
Stroik said if there is a healthy turnout of people interested in traditional carpentry, they’ll be doing some work on a rafter for the porch roof of the Gutelius House.
He encouraged people to bring their old tools so that they may be put to good use.
