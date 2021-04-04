NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of pending lane closures between the New Columbia exit and Route 642 (Milton exit).
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, contractor Traffic Control and Engineering will be installing traffic counters. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.