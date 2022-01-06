MILTON — After years of struggling with a bipolar disorder, a yoga instructor now finds herself in better health and ready to help others improve their wellbeing.
Krista Peterson recently started leading yoga classes at both the Milton YMCA and the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
A 2008 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, Peterson moved to New York City after attaining a degree in English literature and theater.
“New York was tough,” Peterson said. “I really started struggling with my mental health.”
After living in New York City for a few years, Peterson relocated to Charleston, S.C.
“After that point, I started doing yoga,” she said. “I’ve grown so much and got better... (Now) I want to help people who struggle.”
After initially practicing yoga through instructions she found on YouTube, Peterson started taking classes in 2016, while living in South Carolina.
In 2019, she started taking classes — through the Holy Cow Yoga Center in South Carolina — to become an instructor.
Peterson describes yoga as being an exercise which pairs movement with breathing.
While she was initially hesitant to take in-person classes, she soon saw the value in the classes as her mental health started to improve.
“I was afraid to go to a studio setting,” Peterson said. “There, you have teachers to support you. It really benefitted me to be in that setting.”
Her mental health has continued to improve since immersing herself in yoga.
“The lessons you learn, not just from doing the (yoga) poses, are incredible,” Peterson said. “As I got more and more into yoga, I thought ‘wow, this is a way I can help people who feel the same way I was (feeling).’”
The program she enrolled in to become a yoga instructor was intensive, and included 200 hours of instruction.
“We were (in class) from 8 o’clock until 5 o’clock or 5:30 on weekdays,” she said.
At first, Peterson found the classes overwhelming. She quickly realized she was doing the right thing by taking the classes to become an instructor.
“When I started, I cried,” she said. “It was so worth it.”
She credits her instructors, particularly Trace Sahaja Bonner, with mentoring her throughout the program.
Peterson is in her second week of leading yoga classes at the Milton YMCA. Her classes are offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. They are available to YMCA members and non-members who purchase a guest pass.
“I try to do some kind of lesson, confidence building... and just fun,” she said, while describing her classes. “My intention with the class is to show people they have so much power within themselves.”
Peterson has not yet spoken in her classes about her struggles with a bipolar disorder. However, she wants individuals to understand that she’s been able to significantly improve her mental health, especially since she started practicing yoga.
“That’s something that never goes away,” Peterson said, of the bipolar disorder. “There are certain things you can do to help with it and be OK.
“I’m in a better place now than I’ve been for years and years,” she continued. “I attribute that to a bunch of things, therapy and yoga.”
Peterson said it’s important to eat healthy foods and work out. She also explained the crucial role which yoga now plays in her life.
“It’s become my life, my crutch,” she said, of yoga. “I know that if something bad happens, I have ways of coping, to focus and breathe.
“It helps you examine yourself and look inward, build confidence and hope.”
