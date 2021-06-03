MANSFIELD — Several local students are among those named to the Mansfield University dean's list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
Megan Bartlow of Montgomery
Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg
Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg
Cheyenne Knouse of Montgomery
Matthew Knowles of Ranshaw
Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg
Scott Rheam of Lewisburg
Taylor Ritter of Milton
Lynzee Ruhl of Mifflinburg
Margaret Smith of New Berlin
Lauren Watson of Watsontown
Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek
