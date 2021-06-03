MANSFIELD — Several local students are among those named to the Mansfield University dean's list for the spring semester.

To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students named to the list include:

Megan Bartlow of Montgomery

Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg

Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg

Cheyenne Knouse of Montgomery

Matthew Knowles of Ranshaw

Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg

Scott Rheam of Lewisburg

Taylor Ritter of Milton

Lynzee Ruhl of Mifflinburg

Margaret Smith of New Berlin

Lauren Watson of Watsontown

Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek

