LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital is welcoming Michael Briskey, M.D., an Emergency Medicine physician, to its medical staff.
As an emergency physician, Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.
Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as chief resident at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland.
Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
