NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN-Tech) was recently awarded an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant in the amount of $85,088 for mechatronics training equipment.

SUN-Tech, which serves Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties recently added a mechatronics program to its list of course offerings.

