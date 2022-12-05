NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN-Tech) was recently awarded an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant in the amount of $85,088 for mechatronics training equipment.
SUN-Tech, which serves Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties recently added a mechatronics program to its list of course offerings.
The curriculum for this course will cover: Electrical systems, National Electrical Code, robotics, circuits, programmable logic controls, electric motor controls, pneumatics, mechanical power transmissions, fluid power systems, troubleshooting and repair.
Those working in the field of mechatronics can earn $40,000 to $60,000 for experienced level.
Jobs in the mechatronics field include a variety of occupations, which include engineers, mechanical engineers, hydraulic specialist, pneumatic specialists, PLC troubleshooting, maintenance managers, maintenance technicians, industrial maintenance automation technical/manager and plant managers.
SEDA-COG’s Betsy Lockwood, director of Project Development and Grants, submitted the ARC application for the equipment on behalf of SUN-Tech.
“Considering the rapidly growing field of mechatronics, it was imperative that our area have access to the latest and most advanced equipment, curriculum, and training aids to expand and strengthen skill development and ensure long-term employment success in central PA," Lockwood said. "I am thrilled for the innovation opportunity this provides SUN-Tech and for the adult learners and recent high school graduates who will be able to take part in this program.”
“SUN-Tech appreciates the generosity of the Appalachian Regional Commission," said SUN-Tech Administrative Director David Bacher. "Their willingness to assist in funding this initiative will help our graduates secure meaningful employment opportunities that are significantly above entry level. With the help of the ARC and SEDA-COG, our students will possess real-world problem-solving skills, desirable technical competencies and be cross trained in several disciplines. Putting some of the most advanced training equipment that is on the market in their hands will be a big part of that training."
