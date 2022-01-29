Housing, especially housing for seniors, was an issue before COVID. The pandemic exacerbated the issue, however a state program administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging provides another option for homeowners, and those seeking affordable housing.
SHARE (Shared Housing and Resource Exchange) began as a pilot program not quite five years ago in Pike, Wyoming and Monroe counties. Today, SHARE operates in 11 commonwealth counties, including Union and Snyder counties, and recently expanded into upper Northumberland County. Plans are to expand it even further, into lower Northumberland County.
Beyond the three counties that were part of the pilot, and Snyder, Union and upper Northumberland counties, SHARE is available in Monroe, Venango, Crawford, Adams and Crawford counties. Lackawanna County is also planning to introduce the program.
"It has been very successful," said Dea Schader, SHARE Housing coordinator for Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging. "It's something that started, then they decided to expand it, then COVID hit. Now they are trying to bring on new counties again."
The concept is pretty simple. The idea is to bring together homeowners who are looking for housing in exchange for rent, help around the house, or both. Applicants are thoroughly vetted, and the process includes an application. The agreement must include a private bedroom with agreed upon shared spaces.
"If a home host with an extra bedroom would contact us, there is a process," said Schader. "Vetting, then there is an application process. We'd do an intake, make sure they want a roommate. If we move forward, we do a consultation. We compare applications to make a good match. If we find a match, we go to an introduction."
At least one of the parties must be age 60 or over. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply. The parties cannot be related, and the vetting, application and introduction process works to ensure any pairing works for both parties.
"Everybody receives a background check and three reference checks," said Schader. "Most of my hosts want companionship, maybe a little help with rent. They're not asking for a lot, just help finding the right person.
"That home host may need the companionship just for a healthier lifestyle, or maybe they need some supervision. Helping someone stay in their home is important."
Along with the benefit of potentially shared costs and responsibilities, the program has also benefitted those seeking companionship.
Personal care is not part of the program, Schader said. Rather, simple assistance with household chores may be expected.
Once the initial criteria has been met, a trial is set up. No exchange of services or rent is made yet, however there's a two-night, three-day period to ensure the two get to know one another and that it may work.
"It's a very flexible program," said Schader. "We do not charge more than 30% of the sharer's income, and utilities are included in rent."
The benefits of the program are many, and as more people learn of the program, Schader expects additional interest.
"Right now, with seniors feeling isolated in their homes, inflation costs, there are a lot of benefits for SHARE in addition to keeping someone in their home," said Schader.
Northumberland County Commmissioner Sam Schiccatano was pleased to learn the program is expanding to include the entire county.
"We've heard the program is working well, so we wanted to add it at the lower end of the county," said Schiccatano. "Karen Leonovich (Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging administrator) will oversee it. I thank Karen for looking into this and taking it over."
Schiccatano, who noted he is 68, said many in the county can benefit from the program given the large number of seniors in Northumberland County.
"I know a lot of people that go through these things as I am a senior myself," said Schiccatano. "I think the companionship is a big thing for seniors. There are some issues, when someone may lose a spouse, or they just feel isolated living by themselves. This program puts them together and they are sharing expenses in a company. It's company for that person."
As the population continues to age, Schiccatano sees great potential for the program to take off.
"Anything we can do to make the life of seniors more enjoyable is a good thing," said Schiccatano. "This is another option that can allow someone to stay in their home instead of going to a nursing home or another place."
To date, Schader said multiple housing matches have been made in both Snyder and Union counties.
"Applications are constantly coming in," she said. "There are hosts waiting for that right person."
To reach the Area Agency on Aging in Snyder and Union counties, call 570-524-100. In Northumberland County, call 570-495-2395.
