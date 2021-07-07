DANVILLE — The free model train program will open again from 10 a.m. to noon weekly on Saturdays and Sundays starting Saturday, July 10 at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Pine and East Market streets, Danville.
“We’re back!" said Bob Bomboy, who has run the trains from the beginning. “My volunteer partners and I are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK to gather in small groups like ours.
"We hope you’ll wear your masks and we’ll have free pediatric safety masks for children," Bomboy added. "It’s time to have fun and the joy of playing with our electric trains and all the fascinating operating accessories children can play with here.”
As in previous years, the central attraction is a loop of track 22 feet long, where five trains – smoking steam locomotives and diesels, some more than 50 years old – chase each other through mountain tunnels and across a lagoon. Above, a colorful garden-size freight train circles the room on 100 feet of track suspended from the ceiling.
In the middle of everything, a sparkling Christmas tree puts up with children eager to see one of the display’s newest features, a model of the Navy’s long-lost dirigible aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Macon, circling the treetop twice every minute.
There’s a rare American Flyer freight puffing around a layout that the children themselves have painted. A model merry-go-round, barrel, log, and coal loaders, an elevating bascule bridge, a working model sawmill, and 30 push-buttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 glimmering icicle lights and booming fiber-electronic fireworks also decorate the display.
