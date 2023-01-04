State Police at Milton Arson
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, has been charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, dangerous burning and criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:39 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Wells used a lighter to set wood chairs and clothing on fire on the enclosed porch of a 46-year-old White Deer woman.
Wells has been locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28 along Columbia Hill Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Braeden Seif, 18, of Danville, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2021 General Motors Sierra driven by Jodie Reider, 46, of Bloomsburg. Seif was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Damian Ravy, 23, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he initially attempted to flee from officers conducting a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 2 at Route 35 and Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Once stopped, Ravy allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 29 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kia Sorento driven by Robert Petty Sr., 43, of Selinsgrove, rear ended a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Jennifer White, 45, of Middleburg, as the Trax slowed due to traffic.
One-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Middleburg woman was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 12:51 a.m. Jan. 1 along Jackson Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by Teresa Marks went off the roadway and struck a ditch.
One-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Mary Spade, 65, of McAlisterville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 31 along Buckwheat Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said, in foggy conditions, a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Spade drove through a grassy area and hit small trees.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Ronald Sees, 56, of Port Trevorton, reported the theft of a pistol, which was later found in a different location in his home, troopers said.
The theft was reported at 10 p.m. Dec. 29 at 2150 S. Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Steven Beaver, 54, of Winfield, and Cody Garner, 32, of Millmont, reported the theft of catalytic converters from three different vehicles.
The theft was reported to have occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 at 6888 New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Stephen Gundrum, 64, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia after troopers responded to an altercation.
The incident occurred at 2:14 p.m. Dec 23 at Valley Lodge, 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Drug possession
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 35, of Jamestown, N.Y., was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of more than 1 pound of suspected fentanyl in an incident which occurred at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 19 along Interstate 80, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Meiendez-Rosario attempted to flee on foot during a traffic stop. He was subsequently tased and taken into custody, when troopers reported finding the suspected fentanyl.
Meiendez-Rosario was jailed in lieu of $267,000 cash bail.
Terroristic threats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Beech Creek boy was charged after allegedly making threats regarding a gun and shooting.
The incident occurred at 8:27 a.m. Dec. 14 at Keystone Central High School, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Weapon possession
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Renovo boy was charged after allegedly being found to have a knife in his backpack.
The incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. Dec. 14 at Keystone Central High School, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
